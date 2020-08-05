Daniel K. Isaac, Laurie Metcalf, Kelli O'Hara, Andy Lucien, Janelle Monáe, More Are Part of Final Edition of The Homebound Project

The fifth in the series, which begins streaming August 5, features premieres by Lloyd Suh, Christopher Oscar Peña, Donnetta Lavinia Grays, and Stephen Karam.

The final edition of The Homebound Project, the online theatre project benefiting children affected by the coronavirus pandemic, streams August 5–9.

Participating actors, playwrights, and directors for the fifth edition include Brian Cox and Nicole Ansari-Cox in a work by Melis Aker, directed by Tatiana Pandiani; Joslyn DeFreece in a work by Lloyd Suh, directed by Colette Robert; a work by Lena Dunham, directed by Maggie Burrows; Ryan J. Haddad in a work by Christopher Oscar Peña, directed by Jaki Bradley; Daniel K. Isaac in a work by Sylvia Khoury; Andy Lucien in a work by Donnetta Lavinia Grays; Laurie Metcalf in a work by Stephen Karam; Kelli O’Hara in a work by Lindsey Ferrentino, directed by Scott Ellis; Austin Pendleton in a work by Craig Lucas, directed by Pam MacKinnon; Cesar J. Rosado in a work by Basil Kreimendahl, directed by Samantha Soule; Amanda Seyfried in a work by Catya McMullen; directed by Jenna Worsham; and Johnny Sibilly in a work by Korde Arrington Tuttle, directed by Jenna Worsham.

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Janelle Monáe and Share Our Strength Executive Director Billy Shore also make appearances.

The playwrights for the final edition were given the prompt of “Homemade.” View-at-home tickets are on sale at HomeBoundTheater.org and begin at $10. Complimentary viewings for first responders and essential workers have been made possible by an anonymous donor.

Founded by playwright Catya McMullen and director Jenna Worsham, The Homebound Project features a collection of new theatre works written by playwrights and recorded by sheltering actors. The performances feature costume consultation by Andy Jean, original music and sound design by Fan Zhang, and video editing and design by Jon Burkland/ZANNI Productions.

To date, the project has raised over $100,000 for No Kid Hungry.

“The child hunger crisis needs our attention at this critical and traumatic national moment,” says co-creator Worsham. “We are monumentally grateful for the exquisite work of our volunteer artists and generous support from audiences around the world. As The Homebound Project draws to a close for now, our shared mission to help those most vulnerable during this crisis should and will continue.”



(Updated August 5, 2020)