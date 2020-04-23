Laurie Metcalf, Joan Allen, John Malkovich, More Will Be Part of Pants Optional: A Steppenwolf Soirée

Ensemble member Audrey Francis will emcee the virtual gathering benefiting the Chicago venue.

Steppenwolf Theatre Company has replaced its 2020 Gala with a free online event, Pants Optional: A Steppenwolf Soirée, May 9 at 7:30 PM ET.

Ensemble member Audrey Francis will emcee the virtual gathering with appearances by Steppenwolf ensemble members Joan Allen, Gary Cole, John Malkovich, Sandra Marquez, and Laurie Metcalf, along with more celebrity guests.

Throughout the evening, guests will be able to give online to help raise funds to bring back I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter, this season’s Steppenwolf for Young Adults world premiere, based on the novel by Erika L. Sánchez and adapted by Chicago playwright Isaac Gómez. The run was cut short due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Attendees can also participate in a virtual dance party with DJ Tracy Young, who won a 2020 Grammy for her remix of Madonna’s I Rise.

Artistic Director Anna D. Shapiro shares, "Although our traditional gala is always a wonderful night that we look forward to, I know that this year’s event will be truly special. Being able to come together online with a greater swath of Steppenwolf artists, audiences, and supporters for a collective moment of joy during these difficult times is just what we need to support live theatre and each other."

