Layton Williams and Bianca Del Rio Will Reprise Their Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Roles in L.A.

The West End musical will make its U.S. debut at Center Theatre Group in January 2022.

Layton Williams and Roy Haylock (the latter better known as drag superstar Bianca Del Rio) will reprise their roles for the Los Angeles production of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. The West End hit musical, as previously announced, will make its North American premiere at Center Theatre Group's Ahmanson Theatre, running January 16–February 20, 2022.

Based on a 2011 documentary, Everybody's Talking About Jamie is the true story of Jamie Campbell, who overcomes prejudice and homophobia to become a drag queen and schoolyard legend. Williams plays Jamie New, who blossoms into Mimi Me under the wing of Hugo, the former drag queen known as Loco Chanelle (Haylock).

A U.K. tour of the musical, led by Williams, is slated to begin in September, and the film adaptation will release on Amazon Prime Video September 17.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie features music by Dan Gillespie Sells and a book and lyrics by Tom MacRae from an idea by Butterell.

Additional casting for the Center Theatre Group production will be announced at a later date.