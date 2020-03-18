Lea Salonga Postpones North American Tour Until the Fall

By Andrew Gans
Mar 18, 2020
 
The Tony-winning star of Miss Saigon and Once On This Island was scheduled to launch her tour April 3 in Honolulu.
Lea Salonga Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Tony winner Lea Salonga, who was scheduled to launch a North American concert tour in Honolulu April 3, has postponed the start of her tour until the fall.

The stage and screen star, a Tony and Olivier winner for her performance as Kim in the original Broadway and London productions of Miss Saigon, will now launch her series of concerts October 23 in Hawaii.

“While I’m incredibly disappointed to postpone my spring North American tour, we have the safety and well-being of loyal fans and concert-going audiences in mind, at a time when our health services are strained and large gatherings risk accelerating the spread of coronavirus," Salonga said in a statement. "Please be safe and stay healthy. Wash your hands, practice social distancing, and check in with friends and loved ones who may need some extra support in the weeks ahead. I look forward to seeing you all this fall.”

Ticket holders should consult the venue websites or their point of purchase for details on exchanging tickets for new dates (in some cases this will happen automatically) or refunds if not available for the rescheduled dates.

Current rescheduled dates follow:
Honolulu, Hawaii: October 23-24
Funner, California: October 17
Cerritos, California: October 16
Vancouver, British Columbia: October 14
North Bethesda, Maryland: October 30
Cincinnati, Ohio: November 1
Indianapolis Symphony in Indianapolis, Indiana: October 14, 2022
Malibu, California: October 27-28
Lancaster, California: October 21
Livermore, California: November 4 and 6
Modesto, California: November 8

