Lea Salonga Postpones North American Tour Until the Fall

The Tony-winning star of Miss Saigon and Once On This Island was scheduled to launch her tour April 3 in Honolulu.

Tony winner Lea Salonga, who was scheduled to launch a North American concert tour in Honolulu April 3, has postponed the start of her tour until the fall.

The stage and screen star, a Tony and Olivier winner for her performance as Kim in the original Broadway and London productions of Miss Saigon, will now launch her series of concerts October 23 in Hawaii.

“While I’m incredibly disappointed to postpone my spring North American tour, we have the safety and well-being of loyal fans and concert-going audiences in mind, at a time when our health services are strained and large gatherings risk accelerating the spread of coronavirus," Salonga said in a statement. "Please be safe and stay healthy. Wash your hands, practice social distancing, and check in with friends and loved ones who may need some extra support in the weeks ahead. I look forward to seeing you all this fall.”

Ticket holders should consult the venue websites or their point of purchase for details on exchanging tickets for new dates (in some cases this will happen automatically) or refunds if not available for the rescheduled dates.

Current rescheduled dates follow:

Honolulu, Hawaii: October 23-24

Funner, California: October 17

Cerritos, California: October 16

Vancouver, British Columbia: October 14

North Bethesda, Maryland: October 30

Cincinnati, Ohio: November 1

Indianapolis Symphony in Indianapolis, Indiana: October 14, 2022

Malibu, California: October 27-28

Lancaster, California: October 21

Livermore, California: November 4 and 6

Modesto, California: November 8

