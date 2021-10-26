Lea Salonga Unveils 2022 Dream Again Tour

The Miss Saigon Tony winner will play in Chicago, Las Vegas, and more.

Tony winner Lea Salonga will embark upon a North American concert tour beginning April 6, 2022. Dream Again will have stops in the United States and Canada, including Vancouver, British Columbia; Chicago, Illinois; Las Vegas, Nevada; Little Rock, Arkansas; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

“By the time we are back on the road with the Dream Again Tour it will be a full two years since my last concert engagement,” said Salonga. “I am counting down the days to the first show. I miss the audiences. I miss my band and our tour crew. This is going to be a very special tour: we’ve had lots of time to brainstorm new, and sometimes unexpected, songs for the set list, and I’m very excited to share them with fans around North America.”

Salonga is best known for her Tony-winning performance as Kim in Miss Saigon. She was also the first Asian performer to play Eponine in Les Misérables on Broadway and returned to the show as Fantine in the 2006 revival. She most recently appeared on the Main Stem in the 2017 revival of Once On This Island. In 2018, she played Sweeney Todd's Mrs. Lovett in her native Manila, Philippines and in Singapore. Her 2019 The Human Heart Tour played around the world.

On screen, Salonga starred in the musical-drama Yellow Rose and in the animated series Centaurworld on Netflix. A filmed concert performance was aired as part of PBS’ Great Performances lineup for their fourth annual “Broadway’s Best” series. In addition, the stage and screen favorite provided the singing voice of Princess Jasmine in Aladdin and Fa Mulan for Mulan and its sequel, earning her official “Disney Legend” status. She is currently filming Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, a reboot of the popular series, for HBO Max.

Check out the full itinerary below. For more information and tickets, click here .

April 6, 2022: Winnipeg, MB

April 8: Calgary, AB

April 10: Edmonton, AB

April 12: Vancouver, BC

April 15: Lancaster, CA

April 16: Cerritos, CA

April 22: Chicago, IL

April 23: Strathmore, MD

April 25: North Little Rock, AK

April 29-30: Indianapolis, IN

May 5: Scottsdale, AZ

May 7-8: Las Vegas, NV

May 10-11: Livermore, CA

May 15: Modesto, CA

May 20-21: Honolulu, HI

