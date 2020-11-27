Lea Salonga's Performance With Sydney Symphony Airs on PBS November 27

Broadway Records also releases physical and digital copies, in tandem with the concert's TV broadcast.

Tony winner Lea Salonga's performance with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra airs on PBS as part of Great Performances' "Broadway's Best" lineup November 27. Check local listings.

The recording of the evening also arrives on Broadway Records in both physical and digital formats. Lea Salonga: Live in Concert With the Sydney Symphony Orchestra was captured at the Sydney Opera House.

The track listing for the CD follows:

1. Overture

2. Feelin’ Good

3. Out There

4. Reflection

5. The Human Heart

6. Will He Like Me/Vanilla Ice Cream /Till There Was You

7. Journey to the Past

8. Why God Why?

9. Meadowlark

10. Children Will Listen

11. Drops of Jupiter

12. Will You Love Me Tomorrow?

13. A Whole New World (featuring Mat Verevis)

14. This Is Me

15. On My Own

16. Boy Band Medley

Salonga shot to fame in the original London and Broadway productions of Miss Saigon, winning Tony and Olivier Awards for her haunting performance as the ill-fated Kim. She was most recently on Broadway in the Tony-winning revival of Once On This Island at Circle in the Square Theatre, while her other Main Stem credits include Les Misérables, Flower Drum Song, and Allegiance.

To order physical copies of the album, visit BroadwayRecords.com.



