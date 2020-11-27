Lea Salonga's Performance With Sydney Symphony Airs on PBS November 27

toggle menu
toggle search form
New Recordings   Lea Salonga's Performance With Sydney Symphony Airs on PBS November 27
By Andrew Gans
Nov 27, 2020
 
Broadway Records also releases physical and digital copies, in tandem with the concert's TV broadcast.
Lea Salonga in Concert with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra HR
Courtesy of Robert Catto

Tony winner Lea Salonga's performance with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra airs on PBS as part of Great Performances' "Broadway's Best" lineup November 27. Check local listings.

The recording of the evening also arrives on Broadway Records in both physical and digital formats. Lea Salonga: Live in Concert With the Sydney Symphony Orchestra was captured at the Sydney Opera House.

The track listing for the CD follows:
1. Overture
2. Feelin’ Good
3. Out There
4. Reflection
5. The Human Heart
6. Will He Like Me/Vanilla Ice Cream /Till There Was You
7. Journey to the Past
8. Why God Why?
9. Meadowlark
10. Children Will Listen
11. Drops of Jupiter
12. Will You Love Me Tomorrow?
13. A Whole New World (featuring Mat Verevis)
14. This Is Me
15. On My Own
16. Boy Band Medley

Salonga shot to fame in the original London and Broadway productions of Miss Saigon, winning Tony and Olivier Awards for her haunting performance as the ill-fated Kim. She was most recently on Broadway in the Tony-winning revival of Once On This Island at Circle in the Square Theatre, while her other Main Stem credits include Les Misérables, Flower Drum Song, and Allegiance.

To order physical copies of the album, visit BroadwayRecords.com.

Celebrate Lea Salonga on the Stage

Celebrate Lea Salonga on the Stage

29 PHOTOS
Sean McDermott and Lea Salonga in <i>Miss Saigon</i>
Sean McDermott and Lea Salonga in Miss Saigon Joan Marcus
Lea Salonga in <i>Miss Saigon</i>
Lea Salonga in Miss Saigon Joan Marcus
Willy Falk and Lea Salonga in <i>Miss Saigon</i>
Willy Falk and Lea Salonga in Miss Saigon Joan Marcus
Lea Salonga and Brian R. Baldomero in <i>Miss Saigon</i>
Lea Salonga and Brian R. Baldomero in Miss Saigon Joan Marcus
Lea Salonga as Eponine on Broadway
Lea Salonga as Eponine in Les Misérables
Lea Salonga as Eponine in <i>Les Miz</i>
Lea Salonga as Eponine in Les Misérables
Lea Salonga in <i>Flower Drum Song</i>
Lea Salonga in Flower Drum Song Joan Marcus
Lea Salonga and José Llana in <i>Flower Drum Song</i>
José Llana and Lea Salonga in Flower Drum Song Joan Marcus
Lea Salonga as Fantine in the first Broadway revival of <i>Les Miserables</i>
Lea Salonga as Fantine in the Broadway revival of Les Misérables Joan Marcus and Michael LePoer Trench
Lea Salonga as Fantine in the first Broadway revival of <i>Les Miserables</i>
Lea Salonga as Fantine in the Broadway revival of Les Misérables Joan Marcus and Michael LePoer Trench
Share
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown

(Updated November 27, 2020)

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.