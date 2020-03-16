League of Professional Theatre Women Offering Members Access to Emergency Loan Fund

The loans will help those affected by the temporary closure of theatre productions.

In response to the temporary closure of Broadway and theatres worldwide due to the coronavirus pandemic, The League of Professional Theatre Women is offering full members of the League, in good standing, access to an emergency loan fund.

The League, under the leadership of Co-Presidents Shellen Lubin and Catherine Porter, will support members through its Waldman Emergency Fund, created several years ago by long-time member Honey Waldman in memory of her father. A committee will review requests for loans, which will be evaluated on an individual basis. All requests are confidential and all loans are discreet.

LPTW member events are still running through the month of March, although Julia’s Reading Room, originally scheduled for March 25 at the Jefferson Market Library, has been canceled.

Founded in 1981, LPTW spearheads public programming, advocacy initiatives, events, media, and publications that raise awareness of the importance of nurturing women’s voices. Visit TheatreWomen.org.

