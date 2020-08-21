Learn About Studying Theatre at Shenandoah University and Western Connecticut State University August 21

Faculty from the two theatre programs will take your questions during Playbill and The Growing Studio's live stream.

Faculty from theatre programs at Shenandoah University and Western Connecticut State University go live on Playbill August 21 to answer your questions about their specialized college theatre experiences, audition tips, and more. Watch the broadcast above from 1 PM ET.

Notable alumni of the theatre schools include Harold Perrineau, Oneika Phillips, James Hayden Rodriguez, Kathy Voytko, and Garrett Long (from SU); and Alana Cauthen, Andrew Hendrick, Vincent Roca, Eric McKinley, Jared Starkey, and Don Stitt (from WCSU).

The talk is part of Playbill and The Growing Studio's weekly series College Theatre Auditions. Each Friday at 1PM ET, faculty from the top college theatre programs nationwide will join us for an hour-long live interview on Playbill.com and Playbill's YouTube channel and Facebook page.

If you're a high school student looking to get a degree in theatre, this is a chance to demystify the college audition process, find out what to expect from a college theatre experience, and to get to know the top schools and their faculty before making decisions on where to apply.

Interviews will be available to watch on demand after the live streams at Playbill.com/CollegeTheatreAuditions.

The Growing Studio offers classes, training, and workshops with Broadway’s premier creatives. Faculty includes directors, choreographers, composers, music directors, producers, casting directors and agents in NYC, London, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and beyond. Visit TheGrowingStudio.com and @thegrowingstudio on Instagram for more information.