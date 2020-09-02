Learn All About Lighting for the Stage With Adam Honoré September 2

Calling all aspiring designers: The Drama Desk–nominated artist will take your questions live on The Broadway Q&A from Playbill and The Growing Studio.

Adam Honoré will go live on The Broadway Q&A Series, presented by Playbill and The Growing Studio, September 2. The Drama Desk– and Helen Hayes Award– nominated lighting designer will answer questions about working on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and beyond during the hour-long chat. Watch the broadcast above from 1 PM ET.

To submit a question for Honoré, click here. You might see him answer it live, or even get the opportunity to join the stream and ask him yourself.

The Broadway Q&A Series presents live interviews with Broadway professionals hosted on Playbill.com and on Playbill's YouTube channel and Facebook page. Following the live stream, interviews are available on demand at Playbill.com/BroadwayQandA.

The Growing Studio offers classes, training, and workshops with Broadway’s premier creatives. Faculty includes directors, choreographers, composers, music directors, producers, casting directors and agents in NYC, London, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and beyond. Visit TheGrowingStudio.com and @thegrowingstudio on Instagram for more information.