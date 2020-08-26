Learn How to Book Regional Gigs With Paper Mill Playhouse's Mark S. Hoebee August 26

Your questions about the New Jersey theatre and Broadway testing ground will be answered live on The Broadway Q&A from Playbill and The Growing Studio.

Paper Mill Playhouse Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee will go live on The Broadway Q&A Series, presented by Playbill and The Growing Studio, August 26. Hoebee will answer your questions about the world of professional regional theatre, developing Broadway musicals, and more during the hour-long chat. Watch the broadcast above beginning at 1 PM ET.

To submit a question for Hoebee, click here. You might see him answer it live, or even get the opportunity to join the stream and ask him yourself.

The Broadway Q&A Series presents live interviews with Broadway professionals on Mondays and Wednesdays. All streams are hosted on Playbill.com and on Playbill's YouTube channel and Facebook page from 1–2 PM ET. Following the stream, interviews are available at Playbill.com/BroadwayQandA.

