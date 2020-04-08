Learn How to Do Your Makeup Moulin Rouge! Style

When New York Fashion Week hit Manhattan, Broadway got a little taste of glamour, as well. For the first time, on September 9, 2019, a Broadway show (Moulin Rouge!) collaborated with fashion designers Phillipe and David Blond for a runway show. Members of the cast of the Broadway hit musical showcased looks by The Blonds.
But before they took to the runway, make-up designer Sarah Cimino and Kabuki highlighted the beauty secrets behind Moulin Rouge!, using MAC makeup products. They demonstrated some of the signature make-up from the show in a master class, before joining in a panel with The Blonds, Kelly Bales, and producer Bill Damaschke.
Take a sneak peek at the event in the video above, or watch the full master class with makeup tips in the video below.