Learn How to Do Your Makeup Moulin Rouge! Style

MAC and The Blonds bring their chic expertise to this exclusive video makeup master class.

When New York Fashion Week hit Manhattan, Broadway got a little taste of glamour, as well. For the first time, on September 9, 2019, a Broadway show (Moulin Rouge!) collaborated with fashion designers Phillipe and David Blond for a runway show. Members of the cast of the Broadway hit musical showcased looks by The Blonds.

But before they took to the runway, make-up designer Sarah Cimino and Kabuki highlighted the beauty secrets behind Moulin Rouge!, using MAC makeup products. They demonstrated some of the signature make-up from the show in a master class, before joining in a panel with The Blonds, Kelly Bales, and producer Bill Damaschke.

Take a sneak peek at the event in the video above, or watch the full master class with makeup tips in the video below.

