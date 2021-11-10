Learn the Choreography From Off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors

Watch choreographer Ellenore Scott and cast member Joy Woods teach the opening number of the show.

Little Shop of Horrors choreographer Ellenore Scott recently stopped by the Playbill Studio alongside cast member Joy Woods to teach a section of choreography from Alan Menken and Howard Ashman's title song. Watch the video above and follow along.

Directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer, the revival originally opened October 17, 2019. The Off-Broadway revival resumed performances following the coronavirus shutdown September 21 at the Westside Theatre. The reopening cast includes Jeremy Jordan as Seymour alongside returning cast members Emmy Award winner Tammy Blanchard and Tony Award winner Christian Borle as, respectively, Audrey and Orin Scrivello, D.D.S.

Also returning: Tom Alan Robbins as Mushnik, Aaron Arnell Harrington as The Voice of Audrey II, Salome Smith as Ronnette, Woods as Chiffon, and Aveena Sawyer as Crystal, along with ensemble members Eric Wright, Teddy Yudain, Stephen Berger, and Chelsea Turbin.