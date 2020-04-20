Legally Blonde: The Musical Cast to Reunite on Broadway Podcast Network

Original cast members Laura Bell Bundy, Orfeh, Andy Karl, Richard H. Blake, and more will take part in the Broadway Cares benefit.

Omigod, you guys! The Broadway Podcast Network will present a live Broadway Together Town Hall reunion of the cast and creative team of Legally Blonde: The Musical, with proceeds benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, April 22 at 9 PM. The event is a special edition of Berinstein’s Deep Dive Broadway podcast.

Taking part in the live stream will be Laura Bell Bundy and Orfeh (both Tony-nominated for their performances as Elle and Paulette, respectively), Andy Karl (who played, among others, hunky UPS worker Kyle), Richard Blake (Warner Huntington III), and Leslie Kritzer (Serena), along with director-choreographer Jerry Mitchell, songwriters Larry O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin, book writer Heather Hach, and producers Hal Luftig, Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson, and Dori Berinstein.

Legally Blonde opened at the Palace Theatre April 29, 2007, and was nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score.

“Theatre is all about connectivity. Broadway fans are hungry for exciting, insider theatre-related content and engagement during this uncertain time,” Berinstein said in a statement. “BPN and Broadway Together are proud to create innovative content that gives theatre fans interactive, informative, fun and uplifting ways to connect from home. We are also committed to supporting our community with Actor's Fund and BC/EFA COVID-19 Emergency Fund initiatives.”

In addition to more than 40 podcasts, including new offerings like The Hang With Ramin Karimloo and Playbill’s Today in Theatre History, Broadway Together aims to provide theatrelovers with interactive content during this time of the theatre shutdown. From BPN’s Cosplay in Quarantine to the Dreamcast Competition to the weekly poll, the Network helps fill the current void.

To listen and for more information, visit BroadwayPodcastNetwork.com.

