Len Cariou’s Broadway & The Bard Stream to Benefit The Actors Fund

The performance from Aruba Productions will be available September 30—the Sweeney Todd star’s 81st birthday.

Len Cariou will commemorate his 81st birthday with a special benefit stream of his solo show Broadway & The Bard: An Evening of Shakespeare & Song. The solo show will be available on The Actors Fund’s YouTube channel September 30 (beginning at 7:30 PM ET) through October 4, with viewers encouraged to donate to the organization that provides relief for arts workers.

Cariou (Sweeney Todd, A Little Night Music) premiered the show in 2016 and subsequently took it on the road—as well as to his native Canada. Inspired by his first Broadway season, in which the actor appeared in both Henry V and Applause, the 80-minute act (filmed by Matthew Gurren) weaves through soliloquies, sonnets, show stoppers, and more.

Broadway & The Bard was conceived by Cariou, director Barry Kleinbort, and musical director Mark Janas. The creative team also includes set designer Josh Iacovelli and lighting and sound designers Matt Berman and Rocky Noel. Ken Denison of Aruba Productions produces.

