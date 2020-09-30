Len Cariou’s Broadway & The Bard Streams September 30 to Benefit The Actors Fund

By Ryan McPhee
Sep 30, 2020
 
The performance from Aruba Productions commemorates the Sweeney Todd star’s 81st birthday.
Len Cariou Jonathan Tichler

Len Cariou celebrates his 81st birthday September 30 with a special benefit stream of his solo show Broadway & The Bard: An Evening of Shakespeare & Song. The solo show will be available on The Actors Fund’s YouTube channel beginning at 7:30 PM ET through October 4, with viewers encouraged to donate to the organization that provides relief for arts workers.

Cariou (Sweeney Todd, A Little Night Music) premiered the show in 2016 and subsequently took it on the road—as well as to his native Canada. Inspired by his first Broadway season, in which the actor appeared in both Henry V and Applause, the 80-minute act (filmed by Matthew Gurren) weaves through soliloquies, sonnets, show stoppers, and more.

Broadway & The Bard was conceived by Cariou, director Barry Kleinbort, and musical director Mark Janas. The creative team also includes set designer Josh Iacovelli and lighting and sound designers Matt Berman and Rocky Noel. Ken Denison of Aruba Productions produces.

Len Cariou in King Henry V ©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Lauren Bacall and Len Cariou in <i>Applause</i>
Lauren Bacall and Len Cariou in Applause Friedman-Abeles
Len Cariou and Lauren Bacall in <i>Applause</i>
Len Cariou and Lauren Bacall in Applause Friedman-Abeles
Lauren Bacall and Len Cariou in <i>Applause</i>
Lauren Bacall and Len Cariou in Applause Friedman-Abeles
Glynis Johns and Len Cariou in A Little Night Music.
Glynis Johns and Len Cariou in A Little Night Music. Martha Swope / The New York Public Library
Judy Kahan, Glynis Johns, Len Cariou and Victoria Mallory in the Broadway musical <i>A Little Night Music</i>, 1973
Judy Kahan, Glynis Johns, Len Cariou and Victoria Mallory in A Little Night Music Martha Swope
Judy Kahan, Glynis Johns and Len Cariou in the Broadway musical <i>A Little Night Music</i>, 1973
Judy Kahan, Glynis Johns and Len Cariou in A Little Night Music Martha Swope
Len Cariou and Martin Balsam in Cold Storage
Len Cariou and Marlen Balsam in Cold Storage
Len Cariou and Marlen Balsam in Cold Storage
