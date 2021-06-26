Lena Hall, Justin Kirk, Bobby Conte Thornton, More Star in Live Stream of Four Chords and a Gun June 26

Play-PerView presents the stream of John Ross Bowie's play to benefit Food on Foot.

Play-PerView presents a live stream of John Ross Bowie's Four Chords and a Gun June 26 at 7:30 PM ET to benefit the Los Angeles nonprofit Food on Foot.

Directed by Jessica Hanna, the cast features Michael Cassady (The O.C.), Emmy nominee Ben Feldman (Superstore), Emmy nominee Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso), Tony winner Lena Hall (Hedwig and The Angry Inch), Golden Globe nominee Justin Kirk (Angels in America), and Bobby Conte Thornton (Company).

In Four Chords and a Gun, the punk band The Ramones records 1979’s End of the Century in an infamous session that sparks both personal tensions among the group’s members and violent struggles with the volatile Phil Spector.

The reading, produced by Jeremy Wein, will be available through June 30.

Food on Foot is a nonprofit dedicated to assisting unhoused and low-income neighbors in Los Angeles with nutritious meals, clothing, and a fresh start through life-skills training, full-time employment, and permanent housing.

For tickets, which begin at $5, visit Play-PerView.com.



(Updated June 26, 2021)