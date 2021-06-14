Lena Hall, Justin Kirk, Bobby Conte Thornton, More Will Star in Live Stream of Four Chords and a Gun

By Andrew Gans
Jun 14, 2021
 
Play-PerView presents the stream of John Ross Bowie's play to benefit Food on Foot.
Play-PerView will present a live stream of John Ross Bowie's Four Chords and a Gun June 26 at 7:30 PM ET to benefit the Los Angeles nonprofit Food on Foot.

Directed by Jessica Hanna, the cast will feature Michael Cassady (The O.C.), Emmy nominee Ben Feldman (Superstore), Emmy nominee Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso), Tony winner Lena Hall (Hedwig and The Angry Inch), Golden Globe nominee Justin Kirk (Angels in America), and Bobby Conte Thornton (Company).

Betrayal_Broadway_Opening_Night_Arrivals_2019_HR
Bobby Conte Thornton Joseph Marzullo/WENN

In Four Chords and a Gun, the punk band The Ramones records 1979’s End of the Century in an infamous session that sparks both personal tensions among the group’s members and violent struggles with the volatile Phil Spector.

The reading, produced by Jeremy Wein, will be available through June 30.

Food on Foot is a nonprofit dedicated to assisting unhoused and low-income neighbors in Los Angeles with nutritious meals, clothing, and a fresh start through life-skills training, full-time employment, and permanent housing.

For tickets, which begin at $5, visit Play-PerView.com.

All Four Broadway Hedwigs Take the Stage For Lena Hall's Final Bow!

All Four Broadway Hedwigs Take the Stage For Lena Hall's Final Bow!

Tony-winning actress Lena Hall played her final performance in Hedwig and the Angry Inch last night. There to say farewell to their Yitzhak were all four actors who have played opposite her in the title role during the current Broadway run

