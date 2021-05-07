Les Dennis Joins Cast of London Hairspray Revival

The performer replaces Paul Merton, who departs the production due to pandemic-related rescheduling.

Les Dennis has joined the cast of London’s Hairspray revival as Wilbur, replacing Paul Merton who departs due to scheduling conflicts. The production will now begin performances June 21 (a day earlier than originally announced) at the London Coliseum ahead of a June 29 opening.

Dennis joins a cast that also includes Lizzie Bea as Tracy Turnblad, Olivier winner Michael Ball as Edna, Marisha Wallace as Motormouth, Rita Simons as Velma Von Tussle, and Jonny Amies as Link Larkin.

Rounding out the copmany are Georgia Anderson, Kimani Arthur, Dermot Canavan, Lori Haley Fox, Mari McGinlay, Ashley Samuels, Michael Vinsen and Imogen Bailey, Pearce Barron, Jordan Benjamin, Joel Cooper, Luke George, Christopher Gopaul, Bradley Judge, Winny Herbert, Lily Laight, Madeleine Lawton, Holly Liburd, Will Luckett, Mireia Mambo, Kody Mortimer, Robyn Rose, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, Amy West, and Natalie Woods.

The Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman musical, directed by Jack O’Brien and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, will play a limited engagement through September 29. Hairspray features a book by Thomas Meehan and Mark O'Donnell.

The original New York production won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, while the original West End production won four Olivier Awards, also including Best New Musical. The London revival is produced by Adam Spiegel Productions and Fiery Angel.