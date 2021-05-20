Les Misérables Concert Resumes West End Performances May 20

The limited engagement continues through September, with a full production of the international hit to follow.

Les Misérables—The Staged Concert, which was suspended after 10 performances in December 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic, resumes performances at London's Sondheim Theatre May 20.

The production is initially playing to 50 percent seating capacity with COVID safety measures in place (the theatre will return to full capacity when restrictions are lifted). The concert staging will continue through September 5. At that time, the Sondheim will close for three weeks in order to remount the full production of the musical.

The cast is led by Jon Robyns as Jean Valjean, Bradley Jaden as Javert, Lucie Jones as Fantine, Shan Ako as Éponine, Harry Apps as Marius, Gerard Carey as Thénardier, Josefina Gabrielle as Madame Thénardier, Jamie Muscato as Enjolras, Charlie Burn as Cosette, and, at certain performances, Dean Chisnall as Jean Valjean.

The company also includes Kelly Agbowu, Joseph Anthony, Will Barratt, Cameron Blakely, Earl Carpenter, Richard Carson, Danny Colligan, Rodney Earl Clarke, Matthew Dale, Matt Dempsey, Harry Dunnett, Nic Greenshields, Jessie Hart, Holly-Anne Hull, Jenna Innes, Ebony Jonelle, Connor Jones, Jessica Joslin, Luke McCall, Leo Miles, Corinne Priest, Aaron Pryce-Lewis, Grainne Renihan, Helen Walsh, Emma Warren, and Samuel Wyn-Morris.

Les Misérables is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg, based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer, and original French text by Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel with additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. The Staged Concert is directed by James Powell and Jean-Pierre Van Der Spuy and conducted by Alfonso Casado Trigo. Cameron Mackintosh produces.



Production Photos: Les Miserables: The Staged Concert in London Production Photos: Les Miserables: The Staged Concert in London 20 PHOTOS

(Updated May 20, 2021)