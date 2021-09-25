Les Misérables Reopens in London September 25

The international hit musical plays the Sondheim Theatre.

The new production of the international hit musical Les Misérables resumes performances at London's Sondheim Theatre September 25. The production officially opened January 16, 2020, following previews that began December 18, 2019.

Joining the company are Chanice Alexander-Burnett as Fantine, Jordan Shaw as Enjolras, Charlie Burn as Cosette, and Sha Dessi as Eponine.

These actors join original cast members Jon Robyns as Jean Valjean, Bradley Jaden as Javert, Gerard Carey as Thénardier, Josefina Gabrielle as Madame Thénardier, and Harry Apps as Marius.

The ensemble includes Kelly Agbowu, Emma Barr, Richard Carson, Cellen Chugg Jones, Rodney Earl Clarke, Danny Colligan, Matthew Dale, Matt Dempsey, Jessie Hart, Connor Jones, Jessica Joslin, Michael Kholwadia, Sarah Lark, Georgie Lovatt, Ellie Ann Lowe, Luke McCall, Leo Miles, Claire O’Leary, Kathy Peacock, Mark Pearce, Sam Peggs, Sake Wijers, Mared Williams, Phoebe Williams, and Samuel Wyn-Morris.

Les Misérables—The Staged Concert resumed performances at the Sondheim May 20 and continued through September 5. That company was led by Robyns as Jean Valjean, Jaden as Javert, Lucie Jones as Fantine, Shan Ako as Éponine, Apps as Marius, Carey as Thénardier, Gabrielle as Madame Thénardier, Jamie Muscato as Enjolras, Burn as Cosette, and, at certain performances, Dean Chisnall as Jean Valjean.

Les Misérables is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton, and an adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird.

Directed by James Powell and Laurence Connor, the Cameron Mackintosh production also features orchestrations by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke, and Stephen Brooker with original orchestrations by John Cameron, designs by Matt Kinley (inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo), costumes by Andreane Neofitou and Christine Rowland, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, musical staging by Michael Ashcroft and Geoffrey Garratt, and music supervision by Stephen Brooker and Alfonso Casado Trigo.



(Updated September 25, 2021)