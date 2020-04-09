Lesli Margherita Brings Us Little Did I Know's 'Somebody Like You' From Her Apartment

And Laura Marano shares "Hi Veronica" from the musical podcast, now out on Apple Podcasts.

If you're enjoying Little Did I Know, the new musical podcast based on Mitchell Maxwell's novel, then you'll love this exclusive video from the show's star, Lesli Margherita. In the video, Olivier winner Margherita gives us "Somebody Like You," filmed from her apartment while in isolation.

The first three episodes of Little Did I Know were released March 31on Apple Podcasts, followed by an episodic release each Tuesday. The audio show follows a group of recent college graduates who bring a broken-down summer theatre back to life in 1976.

Adapted from the book (Maxwell is attached as producer), the show features music by three-time Tony winner Doug Besterman (The Producers, Thoroughly Modern Millie), lyrics by Oscar and Grammy Dean Pitchford (Flashdance, Footloose) and Marcy Heisler (Ever After), and a book by author Lou Aronica and Johanna Besterman. Marlo Hunter directs.

The cast also includes Tony nominee Patrick Page, Tony nominee Richard Kind, Kurt Hugo Schneider, Laura Marano, Sam Tsui, Alex Blue, and Alexander Chaplin.

Check out Marano, also performing from home, sing "Hi Veronica" in the video below.

A soundtrack for Little Did I Know is available from Broadway Records.