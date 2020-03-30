Lesli Margherita, Patrick Page, More Featured in Musical Podcast Little Did I Know

Based on Mitchell Maxwell's novel, the musical features 22 songs by Doug Besterman, Dean Pitchford, and Marcy Heisler.

The first three episodes of Little Did I Know, a new musical based on the novel by Mitchell Maxwell, will be released as a podcast March 31. The subsequent six episodes of the new work from The Audio Drama Initiative will be available every Tuesday through Apple Podcasts.

The cast includes Olivier winner Lesli Margherita, Tony nominee Patrick Page, Tony nominee Richard Kind, Kurt Hugo Schneider, Laura Marano, Sam Tsui, Alex Blue, and Alexander Chaplin.

Little Did I Know tells the story of a group of recent college graduates who bring a broken-down summer theatre back to life in 1976 and features music by three-time Tony winner Doug Besterman (The Producers, Thoroughly Modern Millie), lyrics by Oscar and Grammy Dean Pitchford (Flashdance, Footloose) and Marcy Heisler (Ever After), and a book by author Lou Aronica and Johanna Besterman. Marlo Hunter directs.

Aronica, who produces with Maxwell, said, "The musical audio drama version of Little Did I Know has been in development for more than a year. Obviously, we had no idea back then that Broadway was going to be closed when we released the show, but our intention right from the start was to create something that would be as satisfying and uplifting as a Broadway musical."

Maxwell added, “We all need alternatives to allow musical theatre lovers to continue to enjoy new shows and new and emerging artists. We think an elaborately produced audio drama is a sensational alternative."

Broadway Records will release the complete soundtrack of the podcast March 31.

