Lesli Margherita, Telly Leung, More to Judge Fan Performances in Measure in Love Valentine's Day Contest

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cast Recordings & Albums   Lesli Margherita, Telly Leung, More to Judge Fan Performances in Measure in Love Valentine's Day Contest
By Logan Culwell-Block
Feb 01, 2021
 
Find out how to submit a video performance for a chance to win a special V-day prize package.
Lesli Margherita and Telly Leung
Lesli Margherita and Telly Leung

10glo and Broadway Records have partnered to present a Valentine's Day-themed contest, Measure in Love: Broadway Celebrates Valentine's Day. Theatre fans are encouraged to submit videos of themselves singing any love song from the Broadway Records catalog—either by themselves or as part of a duet—by midnight EST February 14 on 10glo.com using the hashtag #MeasureInLove to be considered.

A solo and duet winner will each be chosen by a panel of Broadway favorites: Jackie Burns (Wicked, If/Then), Kevin Chamberlin (Ratatouille: The TIkTok Musical, Seussical), Telly Leung (Aladdin, Rent), Lesli Margherita (Matilda), Stephanie Lynne Mason (Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish), and Drew Seigla (Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish).

Winners will receive a Valentine's Day care package with goodies from Broadway Records and contest sponsors Broadway Wine Club and the Playbill Store.

For official rules and to enter, visit 10glo.com.

Photos: Telly Leung’s Sardi’s Portrait Unveiling

Photos: Telly Leung’s Sardi’s Portrait Unveiling

16 PHOTOS
Telly_Leung_Sardi's_Portrait_Unveiling_2018_HR
Major Attaway, Telly Leung, and Arielle Jacobs Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Telly_Leung_Sardi's_Portrait_Unveiling_2018_HR
David Abeles, Telly Leung, and Margo Siebert Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Telly_Leung_Sardi's_Portrait_Unveiling_2018_HR
Telly Leung and guests Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Telly_Leung_Sardi's_Portrait_Unveiling_2018_HR
Telly Leung and guests Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Telly_Leung_Sardi's_Portrait_Unveiling_2018_HR
Telly Leung and guests Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Major Attaway, Telly Leung, Arielle Jacobs, and Jonathan Freeman
Major Attaway, Telly Leung, Arielle Jacobs, and Jonathan Freeman Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Telly_Leung_Sardi's_Portrait_Unveiling_2018_HR
Telly Leung and Max Klimavicius Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Telly_Leung_Sardi's_Portrait_Unveiling_2018_HR
Telly Leung Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Telly Leung and Max Klimavicius
Telly Leung and Max Klimavicius Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Telly_Leung_Sardi's_Portrait_Unveiling_2018_HR
Telly Leung Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Cast Recordings & Albums Articles
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.