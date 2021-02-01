Lesli Margherita, Telly Leung, More to Judge Fan Performances in Measure in Love Valentine's Day Contest

Find out how to submit a video performance for a chance to win a special V-day prize package.

10glo and Broadway Records have partnered to present a Valentine's Day-themed contest, Measure in Love: Broadway Celebrates Valentine's Day. Theatre fans are encouraged to submit videos of themselves singing any love song from the Broadway Records catalog—either by themselves or as part of a duet—by midnight EST February 14 on 10glo.com using the hashtag #MeasureInLove to be considered.

A solo and duet winner will each be chosen by a panel of Broadway favorites: Jackie Burns (Wicked, If/Then), Kevin Chamberlin (Ratatouille: The TIkTok Musical, Seussical), Telly Leung (Aladdin, Rent), Lesli Margherita (Matilda), Stephanie Lynne Mason (Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish), and Drew Seigla (Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish).

Winners will receive a Valentine's Day care package with goodies from Broadway Records and contest sponsors Broadway Wine Club and the Playbill Store.

For official rules and to enter, visit 10glo.com.

