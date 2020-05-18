Leslie Jordan, Beau Bridges, Caroline Rhea, More Set for Live Stream Benefit Reading of Del Shores' Sordid Lives

The stream will also feature a performance by Tony winner Levi Kreis and a message from Olivia Newton-John.

The Del Shores Foundation will present a one-night-only live stream benefit reading of Del Shores' Sordid Lives May 31 at 8 PM ET on YouTube and Facebook.

Hosted and produced by Emerson Collins and playwright Shores, the reading will feature cast members from the original 1996 play, the cult-hit 2000 film, Logo’s 2008 Sordid Lives: The Series, and the 2017 marriage equality-themed sequel A Very Sordid Wedding.

Set to perform are Newell Alexander, Rosemary Alexander, Bonnie Bedelia, Beau Bridges, Emerson Collins, Dale Dickey, David Cowgill, Beth Grant, Debby Holiday, Leslie Jordan, Caroline Rhea, playwright Shores, and Ann Walker with appearances by other celebrities from the Sordid Lives franchise, including Carson Kressley, Georgette Jones, Alec Mapa, Aleks Paunovic, and David Steen.

The stream will also feature a performance by Tony winner Levi Kreis (Million Dollar Quartet) as well as a message from Olivia Newton-John.

Sordid Lives is a black comedy about a gay actor who struggles to come out to his eccentric, dysfunctional Texas family. When the family matriarch trips over the two wooden legs of her lover in a seedy motel room, her funeral brings three generations of the family back together in a story about learning to love the family you have as they are.

The free live stream and accompanying auction of Sordid Lives memorabilia will raise funds for 23 live theatre companies who are associated partners of the Del Shores Foundation and support its mission to find and facilitate the development of new southern queer artistic voices.

Donations can be made at DelShoresFoundation.org.

