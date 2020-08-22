Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson Star in Freeform's Love in the Time of Corona, Premiering August 22

The real-life couple play partners navigating life during the pandemic in the two-night event.

Broadway couple Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson take on meta roles in Love in the Time of Corona, the limited series airing August 22 and 23 on Freeform at 8 PM ET. Production took place remotely in the performers' homes while under quarantine—check out the pair engaging in some socially undistant activities in the trailer above.

Tony winner Odom Jr. (Hamilton) plays James, who is normally on the road for work but is now in quarantine with his partner Sade, played by Robinson (Waitress). Now under the same roof, the pair must reevaluate their relationship while raising their daughter.

The series weaves their story with three others about what navigating love and connection looks like during the COVID-19 pandemic. The cast also includes fellow real-life husband-and-wife Gil Bellows and Rya Kihlstedt and their daughter Ava Bellows, as well as Tommy Dorfman, Rainey Qualley, and L. Scott Caldwell.

Odom Jr. and Robinson also serve as executive producers alongside Joanna Johnson, Christine Sacani, and Robyn Meisinger.

Earlier this week, the couple spoke with Good Morning America about the project and offered a sneak peek. Watch the interview below.