Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson to Star in Freeform's Love in the Time of Corona

Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson to Star in Freeform's Love in the Time of Corona
By Ryan McPhee
Jun 29, 2020
 
The real-life couple will play a couple navigating life in quarantine.
Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Broadway couple Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson will take on meta roles in Love in the Time of Corona, an upcoming, four-part limited series from Freeform.

Tony winner Odom Jr. (Hamilton) will play James, who is normally on the road for work but is now in quarantine with his partner Sade, played by Robinson (Waitress). Now under the same roof, the pair must reevaluate their relationship while raising their daughter.

The series will weave their story with three others about what navigating love and connection looks like during the pandemic. The cast also includes fellow real-life husband-and-wife Gil Bellows and Rya Kihlstedt and their daughter Ava Bellows, as well as Tommy Dorfman, Rainey Qualley, and L. Scott Caldwell.

Odom Jr. and Robinson will also serve as executive producers alongside Joanna Johnson, Christine Sacani, and Robyn Meisinger.

Production will take place remotely in the performers' homes. The series is expected to premiere in August.

