Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson Welcome New Baby

By Andrew Gans
Apr 01, 2021
 
The couple shared a pic of newborn Able on Instagram.
Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Tony winner Leslie Odom, Jr. (Hamilton) and Nicolette Robinson (Waitress) welcomed the arrival of Able Phineas, born March 25.

Odom, Jr. wrote on Instagram, "Watching Nicolette give birth to these kids...? Simply, the bravest acts I’ve ever witnessed from a foot away. I love you, sweetheart and I am in awe. Our little family bursts at the seams with joy! And gratitude."

This is the second child for the Broadway couple. Lucille Ruby was born April 23, 2017.

