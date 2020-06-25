Leslie Odom Jr., Brian Stokes Mitchell, Rita Moreno, More Are Part of A Boston Pops Salute to Our Heroes Broadcast

The July 4 celebration, featuring both new content and retrospective highlights, will be broadcast on Bloomberg Television.

The 2020 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular: A Boston Pops Salute to Our Heroes, under the direction of Keith Lockhart, will include both new content and retrospective highlights from previous programs. Lockhart will team up with Kim Carrigan, Joe Shortsleeve, and Janet Wu to host the show, which will be broadcast on Bloomberg Television and Bloomberg Radio July 4 beginning at 8 PM ET.

Performances from previous programs include Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell singing "America the Beautiful" and Ragtime's "Wheels of a Dream"; Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. singing "Sarah" from The Civil War and "Without You" from Rent; EGOT winner Rita Moreno narrating excerpts from Ellis Island: The Dream of America; America's Got Talent semifinalist Amanda Mena singing Pink’s "What About US" and the National Anthem with the U.S. Navy Sea Chanters; singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge performing "I Wanna Come Over"; Amanda Gorman offering "Believer’s Hymn for the Republic"; Grammy winner Rhiannon Giddens performing "Pretty Little Girl" and "She’s Got You"; folk singer-songwriter Arlo Guthrie and The Texas Tenors joining forces on "This Land Is Your Land"; Queen Latifah singing "Mercy, Mercy, Mercy"; singer-songwriter Andy Grammer performing "Give Love"; and The U.S. Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus joining the Pops for "The Stars and Stripes Forever."

Newly created content for the celebration includes a virtual performance of "Over the Rainbow"; BSO Trumpet Section in a virtual performance of Leroy Anderson’s Bugler’s Holiday; Renese King and Lockhart in a virtual performance of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" and "God Bless America"; a video message from General James C. McConville, Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army; and Summon the Heroes with an introduction by composer and Pops Conductor Laureate John Williams. Summon the Heroes is a tribute to the healthcare workers, first responders, and other essential service providers who are the heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic, and honors the memories of those who have lost their lives during this crisis.

Repeat broadcasts of A Boston Pops Salute to Our Heroes on Bloomberg are scheduled for July 4 at 11 PM and July 5 at 2 AM. The show will be simulcast locally on Boston’s WHDH-TV July 4 at 8 PM.