Leslie Odom Jr., Norbert Leo Butz, Isaac Powell, More Join Lineup for Miscast20

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   Leslie Odom Jr., Norbert Leo Butz, Isaac Powell, More Join Lineup for Miscast20
By Andrew Gans
Aug 24, 2020
 
The annual gala, featuring stars of stage and screen performing songs from roles in which they would never be cast, will be presented virtually in September.
Leslie Odom Jr., Norbert Leo Butz, Isaac Powell_HR
Leslie Odom Jr., Norbert Leo Butz, and Isaac Powell

Additional artists have been revealed for MCC Theater's Miscast20, the Off-Broadway theatre company's annual gala that features stars of stage and screen performing songs from roles in which they would never be cast.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, this year's event will be presented virtually September 13 at 8 PM ET on MCC’s YouTube Channel. The free, 90-minute broadcast will be captioned and will feature all-new performances, special guests, and more.

Newly announced for the fundraiser are Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton, Harriet), Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz (Fifty Words, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), Isaac Powell (West Side Story, Once on This Island), Tony nominee Robert Fairchild (An American in Paris, Cats), Emmy nominee Ingrid Michaelson (The Great Comet), and Tony nominee Lauren Ridloff (Children of a Lesser God, The Walking Dead). Additional presenters for the evening include fashion designer Kenneth Cole, Emmy winner Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife), Piper Perabo (Lost Girls, Covert Affairs), and Tony nominee Thomas Sadoski (Tommy, Life in Pieces).

Adrienne Warren, Joshua Henry, and Heather Headley
Adrienne Warren, Joshua Henry, and Heather Headley

These artists join the previously reported Tony nominee Adrienne Warren (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Shuffle Along), Tony nominee Joshua Henry (The Wrong Man, Carousel), Tony winner Heather Headley (Aida, The Lion King), Golden Globe nominee Beanie Feldstein (Hello, Dolly!, Booksmart), Tony nominee Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire, Beetlejuice), Nicolette Robinson (Waitress, Invisible Thread), and Tony nominee Phillipa Soo (Hamilton, Amélie) with appearances from Lucille Lortel and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Jocelyn Bioh (School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play), Tony nominee Raúl Esparza (Seared, Company), and Tony and Emmy winner Judith Light (All The Ways To Say I Love You, The Politician).

Will Van Dyke (Little Shop of Horrors, Pretty Woman) serves as musical supervisor. Final casting will be announced shortly.

“We have an amazing opportunity to share this beloved event with the entire world in real time this year,” said Co-Artistic Director Bernie Telsey in an earlier statement. “We’re extremely grateful that these incredible performers and members of our community are just as excited as we are to continue the Miscast tradition even from their homes.”

Miscast20 will feature a free raffle to win a table for 10 at Miscast 21 and a toast with the performers onstage after the show. Auction items available include Robert LuPone’s “One” finale costume from the original production of A Chorus Line, coaching sessions with Co-Artistic Directors Will Cantler and Telsey, and a private culinary experience. Raffle entry and bidding is now open here.

Funds raised help MCC produce new work Off-Broadway and support its Youth Company and in-school partnerships that serve New York City public high school students, as well as MCC’s literary development work with emerging playwrights. Miscast20 will also support The Mental Health Coalition, who will receive 10 percent of funds raised during the broadcast.

Photos: See Mean Girls, Bernadette Peters, and More Honor Laura Linney at MCC’s Miscast

Photos: See Mean Girls, Bernadette Peters, and More Honor Laura Linney at MCC’s Miscast

33 PHOTOS
Miscast_Gala_MCC_Theater_2019_HR
Laura Linney Marc J. Franklin
Miscast_Gala_MCC_Theater_2019_HR
Blake West, Bernie Telsey, Laura Linney, Will Cantler, and Robert LuPone Marc J. Franklin
Miscast_Gala_MCC_Theater_2019_HR
Gavin Creel Marc J. Franklin
Miscast_Gala_MCC_Theater_2019_HR
Josh Lamon Marc J. Franklin
Miscast_Gala_MCC_Theater_2019_HR
Ren Dara Santiago Marc J. Franklin
Miscast_Gala_MCC_Theater_2019_HR
Marianne Mills, Ren Dara Santiago, and Harold Newman Marc J. Franklin
Miscast_Gala_MCC_Theater_2019_HR
Blake West, Robert LuPone, Ren Dara Santiago, Will Cantler, and Bernie Telsey Marc J. Franklin
Miscast_Gala_MCC_Theater_2019_HR
Blake West, Will Cantler, Harold Newman, Marianne Mills, Robert LuPone, and Bernie Telsey Marc J. Franklin
Miscast_Gala_MCC_Theater_2019_HR
Karen Olivo Marc J. Franklin
Miscast_Gala_MCC_Theater_2019_HR
Angie Schworer Marc J. Franklin
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.