Leslie Odom Jr., Viola Davis, Glenn Close, More Earn 2021 Oscar Nominations

The 93rd annual ceremony will take place April 25.

Nominations for the 93rd annual Academy Awards were announced March 15, with several artists and titles with stage roots scoring Oscar nods.

This year’s ceremony will air on ABC April 25, rescheduled from the originally intended February 28. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the eligibility window was also pushed to February 28, and the Academy eased its rulings on cinematic versus on-demand release.

After a posthumous Golden Globe win, the late Chadwick Boseman earned an Oscar nomination for his performance as Levee in film adaptation of August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Viola Davis, already an Oscar and Tony winner for her work in an August Wilson drama (Fences), is up for Actress in a Leading Role for her title performance in the Netflix release.

In supporting categories, Tony winners Leslie Odom Jr. and Glenn Close were recognized for their performances in One Night in Miami… and Hillbilly Elegy, respectively. Odom Jr. also picked up a second nomination as a co-writer on the film’s song “Speak Now,” sharing the nod with Sam Ashworth.

READ: Leslie Odom Jr. Builds on the Foundation Laid by Hamilton in One Night in Miami...

Rounding out One Night in Miami…’s three nominations is one for screenwriter Kemp Powers, who adapted his 2013 play—a fictional account of a gathering of Cassius Clay (as he becomes known as Muhammad Ali), Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown—for the screen.

The Father, also a title originally seen on the stage, is among the Best Picture nominees as well as Best Adapted Screenplay for original playwright Florian Zeller and Tony-winning English collaborator Christopher Hampton. Two of its stars—Oscar winners Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman—were nominated (in Leading and Supporting, respectively) for their performances in the drama about a father grappling with dementia.

Additional theatre-adjacent nominees include Tony winners Frances McDormand (Actress in a Leading Role for Nomadland) and Ann Roth (Costume Design for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), Tony nominee Carey Mulligan (Actress in a Leading Role for Promising Young Woman), and Aaron Sorkin (Original Screenplay for The Trial of the Chicago 7).

Click here for the full list of nominees.