Leslie Uggams, Merle Dandridge, Montego Glover, More Read Blithe Spirit on Stars in the House

The live stream benefits the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, presents a reading of Noël Coward's Blithe Spirit June 6 at 2 PM ET.

The cast features Merle Dandridge (Once On This Island, Tarzan), Angel Desai (Company), Tony nominee Montego Glover (Memphis, It Shoulda Been You), William Jackson Harper (All the Way), Kendyl Ito (Matilda), Thom Sesma (Man of La Mancha, Face Value), and Tony winner Leslie Uggams (King Hedley II, Hallelujah, Baby!). Schele Williams directs. Watch the live stream above.

The reading is the latest presentation of the Plays in the House spinoff series, which continues every Saturday and Wednesday at 2 PM until Broadway reopens. Director-writer Peter Flynn serves as the online reading coordinator for Plays in the House. The stream will be available for limited viewing.

Plays in the House previously presented the Coward comedy May 9 with a cast that included Uggams, Desai, Glover, and more.

Money raised during the stream will go to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, the leading nonprofit legal organization fighting to protect voting rights and equality for all.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

New shows air daily at 2 PM and 8 PM ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Streaming direction is by Peter Flynn. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org. To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate.

