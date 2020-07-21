Let’s Be Bad: Check Out 17 of Our Favorite Broadway Villains

From evildoers we adore to scoundrels we love to hate, revisit some of Broadways most fearsome foes.

While musicals take the audience along for the hero's journey, Broadway is also filled with a treasure trove of showstopping villains. Whether pure evil or humanized over the course of a story, these adversaries can leave as much of a mark on theatregoers as the protagonist, raising the stakes on a plot while inspiring fear and awe. As Ivy Lynn sang in Smash: “When I'm bad, I'm even better!”

