Let’s Be Bad: Check Out 17 of Our Favorite Broadway Villains

By Marc J. Franklin
Jul 21, 2020
 
From evildoers we adore to scoundrels we love to hate, revisit some of Broadways most fearsome foes.
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Alex Brightman Matthew Murphy

While musicals take the audience along for the hero's journey, Broadway is also filled with a treasure trove of showstopping villains. Whether pure evil or humanized over the course of a story, these adversaries can leave as much of a mark on theatregoers as the protagonist, raising the stakes on a plot while inspiring fear and awe. As Ivy Lynn sang in Smash: “When I'm bad, I'm even better!”

From evildoers we adore to scoundrels we love to hate, revisit some of Broadways most fearsome foes and share your favorite theatre villains.

33 PHOTOS
Les Miserables Playbill - Opening Night, March 1987
Les Misérables
Terrence Mann as Inspector Javert in Les Mis
Inspector Javert Photo by Joan Marcus
Les_Miserable_HR
Thénardier and Madame Thénardier Joan Marcus
Once on This Island Playbill - Opening Night, Oct 1990
Once on This Island
Once_On_This_Island_Broadway_Production_Photos_1990_HR
Papa Ge Martha Swope
Beauty and the Beast Playbill - Opening Night
Beauty and the Beast
Burke Moses and Kenny Raskin
Gaston Joan Marcus
Little Shop of Horrors Playbill - Opening Night, Aug 2003
Little Shop of Horrors
Hunter Foster in Little Shop of Horrors
Audrey II Photo by Paul Kolnick
Mean Girls Playbill - Opening Night
Mean Girls
