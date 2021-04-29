Lewis Cornay and Rachel Tucker Will Star in London Staging of John & Jen

London News   Lewis Cornay and Rachel Tucker Will Star in London Staging of John & Jen
By Dan Meyer
Apr 29, 2021
 
The Andrew Lippa-Tom Greenwald musical will run at Southwark Playhouse.
Lewis Cornay and Rachel Tucker
Lewis Cornay and Rachel Tucker PND Photography

West End star Lewis Cornay and Olivier nominee Rachel Tucker will star in a London staging of John & Jen this summer. The two-hander musical will begin performances July 28 at Southwark Playhouse.

This production is the world premiere of an updated version of the show by Andrew Lippa and Tom Greenwald, with orchestrations by Jason Robert Brown and Lippa.

John & Jen follows Jen and her relationships with the two Johns of her life: her younger brother, and his namesake, the son who is trying to find his way in a confusing world. The show is split over two timelines: 1985 and 2005.

Guy Retallack directs the musical with a creative team including musical supervisor Michael Bradley, musical director Bob Broad, scenic and costume designer Natalie Johnson, sound designer Andrew Johnson, production manager Matt Harper, and stage manager Robyn-Amber Manners with casting by Leon Kay Casting. Bray Productions produces.

