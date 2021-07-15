Licensing Rights for What the Constitution Means to Me Acquired by Concord Theatricals

Heidi Schreck's Tony-nominated play, exploring the history and future of the American document, will resume its national tour in September.

Concord Theatricals has acquired worldwide stage licensing rights to Heidi Schreck's What the Constitution Means to Me. Concord will license the Tony-nominated and Pulitzer finalist work through its Samuel French imprint, with a release timeline to be announced. Premiering Off-Broadway at Clubbed Thumb in 2017, New York Theatre Workshop in 2018, and on Broadway in 2019, the work looks at the past, present, and future of the American Constitution, all through the lens of Schreck's real-life experience winning national Constitutional debate competitions at age 15. The piece was filmed during its Broadway run and released on Amazon Prime last year. The play's national tour is set to resume performance in September, with runs set for Minneapolis, Detroit, Dallas, and more. "Samuel French has a long history in publishing Heidi’s work, and we believe passionately in her visionary writing," shares Concord Vice President of Acquisitions and Artistic Development Amy Rose Marsh. "We are proud to represent Constitution, a beautifully crafted, human story whose unifying message has grown more essential after this year of isolation and social change. The play’s themes of civil engagement, community, and hope will surely resonate with all theatre lovers."