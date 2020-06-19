Lift Every Voice: Celebrating Black Theatre Artists

Listen to this Spotify playlist ahead of the June 19 Antonyo Awards to celebrate Black artists in musical theatre.

Before Broadway Black's inaugural Antonyo Awards celebrates the work from Black theatre artists of this season June 19, grab your headphones and listen back to the history and legacy of Black artists in musical theatre.

We looked back through the musical theatre canon for touchstones and significant performances to celebrate Black theatre artists. The playlist is organized chronologically by the show's Broadway premiere. It should be noted that some musicals don't have digital cast albums on Spotify. In those cases, existing covers were included to represent them (for example, the Pat Lundy cover of "Thank Heaven For You" from Micki Grant's groundbreaking Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope and The Wiz's "Home" on Stephanie Mills' 1999 Ultimate Collection album). Still, Ain't Supposed to Die a Natural Death nor The Scottsboro Boys are available on Spotify.

Of course, the contributions of Black artists' to musical theatre and entertainment in general cannot be overstated. This playlist is merely a starting point to dive into the work that has helped sustain this industry for a century.

Tune in to The Antonyo Awards on Broadway Black's YouTube June 19. Red carpet begins at 6PM ET and the ceremony begins at 7PM ET. Ahead of the celebrations, look at the nominated productions.