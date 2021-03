Lift Your Spirits With 40 Songs of Hope From Broadway and Beyond

As New York moves toward the end of the pandemic, we are looking ahead with these inspiring showtunes from A Chorus Line, Wicked, and more.

Broadway may be approaching the one year mark of theatre shutdown, but with vaccine’s being distributed, new COVID-19 guidelines, and the promise of spring, hope is on the horizon. In honor of the light at the end of the tunnel, Playbill is looking ahead with these 41 uplifting showtunes from A Chorus Line, Wicked, and more.

