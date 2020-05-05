Lift Your Spirits With 41 Songs of Hope From Broadway and Beyond

Playbill readers submitted some of their favorite inspirational songs from the musical theatre canon to help get through hard times.

If you're looking for some uplifting showtunes to help you keep your spirits high, look no further. Playbill readers submitted their favorite musical theatre songs of hope, promise, determination, and strength. From A Chorus Line to Wicked, readers chose old classics and new favorites, proving that theatre, music, and art have always been sources of hope in dark times. Flip through the gallery below to find out which inspirational songs readers chose, as well as to amp up the positive vibes on your own playlist. (We've also curated our own playlist so you can listen these songs of hope when you need a boost.)

41 Songs of Hope From Broadway and Beyond 41 Songs of Hope From Broadway and Beyond 41 PHOTOS