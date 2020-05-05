Lift Your Spirits With 41 Songs of Hope From Broadway and Beyond

By Nathan Skethway
May 05, 2020
 
Playbill readers submitted some of their favorite inspirational songs from the musical theatre canon to help get through hard times.
If you're looking for some uplifting showtunes to help you keep your spirits high, look no further. Playbill readers submitted their favorite musical theatre songs of hope, promise, determination, and strength. From A Chorus Line to Wicked, readers chose old classics and new favorites, proving that theatre, music, and art have always been sources of hope in dark times.

Flip through the gallery below to find out which inspirational songs readers chose, as well as to amp up the positive vibes on your own playlist. (We've also curated our own playlist so you can listen these songs of hope when you need a boost.)

41 Songs of Hope From Broadway and Beyond

Carousel Playbill - Nov 1946
"You'll Never Walk Alone" — Carousel
West Side Story Playbill - Feb 1959
"Somewhere" — West Side Story
Purlie Playbill - March 1971
"Walk Him to the Stairs / He Can Do It" — Purlie
Sweeney Todd Playbill - Feb 1979
"Not While I'm Around" — Sweeney Todd
Spring Awakening Playbill - Opening Night
"The Song of Purple Summer" — Spring Awakening
Hamilton Playbill - January 2018
"My Shot" — Hamilton
Come From Away Playbill - Opening Night
"Me and the Sky" — Come From Away
Hello, Dolly! Playbill - March 2017
"Before the Parade Passes By" — Hello, Dolly!
Into the Woods Playbill - Opening Night, Nov 1987
"No One is Alone" — Into the Woods
"It's Today" — Mame
