Light the Lights! A Drama League Celebration Will Honor Wayne Brady

The Drama League's fall benefit will also celebrate its four new board members.

The Drama League fall benefit, Light the Lights! A Drama League Celebration, will honor Emmy winner Wayne Brady, whose theatrical credits include Broadway's Kinky Boots and Chicago as well as the national tour of Hamilton. Brady is also a member of The Drama League’s National Advisory Council.

The October 18 gala at The Players in NYC will also celebrate the addition of four new members to the Drama League's board: Sarah Hutton, Kumiko Yoshii, Irene Gandy, and Townsend Teague.

Hutton is the director of client development at Ticketmaster and has more than a dozen years of experience in the live entertainment industry, including at The Shubert Organization. Yoshii, executive vice president and head of International Business Development of The John Gore Organization, Inc., is also president of Gorgeous Entertainment Inc. and has produced Broadway and international touring productions. Veteran theatrical press agent Gandy, the first Black female member of ATPAM, is a 2020 Tony Honoree. Teague is the founder and CEO of Teague Theatrical Group and has worked as a Broadway general manager.

“As the theatre we have missed so dearly begins to reopen, we at The Drama League are so thrilled to be lighting the lights with a celebration honoring the extraordinary Wayne Brady, who dazzles every stage he is on,” said Drama League Board President Bonnie Comley. “We are also delighted and energized to be moving forward in this new era of theatre making and beyond with four new brilliant minds, from different sectors of the industry, on our Board of Directors—Irene Gandy, Sarah Hutton, Kumiko Yoshii, and Townsend Teague.”

The benefit will include cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and musical performances.

The Drama League, founded in 1916, advances the American theatre by providing life-long artistic resources for directors and a platform for dialogue with audiences. For more information visit DramaLeague.org.

