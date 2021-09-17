Liisi LaFontaine and Newcomer Jamie Bogyo to Lead West End Bow of Moulin Rouge! Musical

The cast will also include Olivier nominees Clive Carter and Jason Pennycooke.

The complete cast is set for the London premiere of Moulin Rouge! The Musical. As previously announced, the show begins performances at the Piccadilly Theatre in the West End November 12 (opening night is set for December 8).

Liisi LaFontaine (who played Deena in the recent West End revival of Dreamgirls) will star as Satine opposite newcomer Jamie Bogyo as Christian. The principal cast will also include two Olivier nominees: Clive Carter (Into the Woods, Come From Away) as Harold Zidler and Jason Pennycooke (Hamilton) as Toulouse-Lautrec, as well as Simon Bailey (Heathers) as The Duke, Elia Lo Tauro (On Your Feet!) as Santiago, and Sophie Carmen Jones (Chicago) as Nini.

Rounding out the company are Zoe Birkett as Arabia, Jonathan Bishop as Baby Doll, and Timmika Ramsay as La Chocolat, plus Femi Akinfolarin, Robson Broad, Ian Carlyle, Jonathan Cordin, Anthony Cragg, Katie Ella Dunsden, Adam Gillian, Luke Jackson, Alicia Mencía, Ciro Lourencio Meulens, Georgia Morgan, Melissa Nettleford, Ian Oswald, Craig Ryder, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, Katie Singh, Ope Sowande, Tanisha Spring, Toyan Thomas-Browne, Amy Thornton, Misty May Tindall, Jon Tsouras, Tommy Wade-Smith, and Lily Wang.

Directed by Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical has a book by John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Justin Levine. The score is primarily comprised of myriad pop hits heard in the 2001 Baz Luhrmann spectacle, plus new chart-toppers released since then.

On the other side of the pond, the Broadway production is slated to resume performances at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre September 24. Aaron Tveit returns to the role of Christian (having earned a Tony nomination—the sole actor in his category—during the pandemic hiatus) and will be joined by Natalie Mendoza as Satine.

Additional productions in the works include a U.S. national tour and engagements in Australia and Japan.