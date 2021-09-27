Lileana Blain-Cruz Will Direct Broadway Revival of The Skin of Our Teeth

Lincoln Center Theater will produce the Thornton Wilder classic in 2022 at the Vivian Beaumont.

Lincoln Center Theater will produce a revival of Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning The Skin of Our Teeth in spring 2022 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.

LCT Resident Director Lileana Blain-Cruz will direct the Broadway production, which coincides with the 125th anniversary of Wilder's birth. Previews will begin previews March 31 prior to an official opening April 25. Casting will be announced at a later date.

READ: Lileana Blain-Cruz Joins Lincoln Center Theater as Resident Director

The staging will mark the Broadway directing debut of Blain-Cruz, whose LCT credits include Pipeline and the LCT3 productions of Marys Seacole (Obie Award) and War (also Yale Repertory Theatre).

Recipient of the 1943 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, The Skin of Our Teeth illuminates the endurance of the human spirit as it follows the Antrobus family of Excelsior, New Jersey, as they persevere through an Ice Age, a biblical flood, and war.

"The Skin of Our Teeth is a play for right now,” said Blain-Cruz. “It’s a title that has been in my consciousness for a long time, and while searching for the perfect play with which to make my Beaumont debut, I re-read it. I was so deeply moved by Thornton Wilder’s story of a family going through apocalypse after apocalypse, over, and over, and over again—and the urgency to get back up and try again. The necessity and beauty of the power of language and stories to heal and move people forward is what we need now more than ever, and The Skin of Our Teeth more than fills that need."

The upcoming production will also feature sets by Adam Rigg, costumes by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting by Yi Zhao, sound by Palmer Hefferan, and projections by Hannah Wasileski.