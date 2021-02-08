Lilli Cooper and Denée Benton Star in Virtual Concert of Haley at Therapy, Benefiting Broadway Cares, February 8

Benefits and Galas   Lilli Cooper and Denée Benton Star in Virtual Concert of Haley at Therapy, Benefiting Broadway Cares, February 8
By Andrew Gans
Feb 08, 2021
 
Penned by Josh Canfield, the new musical offers a comedic look into one woman’s first therapy session.
Lilli Cooper and Denée Benton
Tony nominees Lilli Cooper (Tootsie) and Denée Benton (The Great Comet) star in a virtual concert of the new musical Haley at Therapy February 8 to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The free streamed event, which begins at 8 PM ET, is available at BroadwayCares.org/haley2021 and on demand after its premiere.

Cooper and Benton are joined by Hunter Ryan Herdlicka, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Grace McLean, and James Scully with Audrey Cardwell, Lulu Fall, Rebecca Faulkenberry, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Liz Vice, Melissa Weyn, and Lauren Zakrin.

Haley at Therapy, featuring a book, music, and lyrics by Josh Canfield and music arrangements by Taylor Peckham, is a comedic look into one woman’s first therapy session.

While the stream is free, donations are being accepted for Broadway Cares. Every dollar donated will help those across the country affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19, and other critical illnesses receive healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling, and more.

