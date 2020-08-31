Lilli Cooper, Jenn Colella, Chilina Kennedy, More Are Part of Soldiergirls Virtual Benefit Concert August 31

The lesbian musical sex comedy uses real letters and a collage of found and original text to explore love, liberation, and lesbianism in the Women’s Army Corps during World War II.

Rattlestick Playwrights Theater presents a free benefit concert of the new musical SOLDIERGIRLS August 31 at 7 PM ET to benefit SPART*A (Service Members, Partners, Allies for Respect and Tolerance for All).

The evening features Tony nominee Jenn Colella (Come From Away), Tony nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie), Chilina Kennedy (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Ezra Menas (Jagged Little Pill), Melanie Field (Heathers), Jessie Shelton (Hadestown), Anna Crivelli, Danielle Chaves, Hannah Van Sciver, and Madeleine Barker.

The two-person musical, which has a book and lyrics by Em Weinstein and music by Emily Johnson-Erday, uses real letters and a collage of found and original text to look at love, liberation, and lesbianism in the Women’s Army Corps in World War II.

The hour-long presentation will feature a mix of scenes, songs, and duets interspersed with conversations about the show with its creators as well as a presentation of research and original artwork by costume designer Sophia Choi, set designer Stephanie Cohen, and dramaturg Rebecca Adelsheim.

SOLDIERGIRLS was previously workshopped with Rattlestick and New York Theater Workshop. Online reservations are encouraged by clicking here. Visit Soldiergirls.org for more information.

(Updated August 31, 2020)