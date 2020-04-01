Lilli Cooper, Telly Leung, Ryann Redmond, More Are Donating Cameo Fees to Broadway Cares

The Broadway performers are raising money for COVID-19 relief funds by offering personalized video messages to fans.

A slew of Broadway stars are donating their fees from Cameo, an app used to request and receive personalized videos from celebrities and artists, to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS to help raise money for COVID-19 relief.

Among the stars joining in the fundraising are Tony nominees Lilli Cooper (Tootsie) and John Tartaglia (Avenue Q), along with Aladdin alum Telly Leung.

READ: Broadway Cares Launches Fundraising Campaign for COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund

Also committed to donating fees are Carleigh Bettiol (The Cher Show), Ben Cameron (Wicked), Josh Canfield (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Jake Epstein (Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark), Mark Evans (Mrs. Doubtfire), Paloma Garcia-Lee (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Chilina Kennedy (Beautiful—The Carole King Musical), Chad Kimball (Come From Away), Hamilton associate choreographer Stephanie Klemons, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert (Six), Tamika Lawrence (Caroline, or Change), Morgan Marcell (Moulin Rouge!), Lauren Molina (Sweeney Todd), Bronson Norris Murphy (Love Never Dies national tour), Desi Oakley (Chicago), Ryann Redmond (Frozen), John Riddle (The Phantom of the Opera), Don Darryl Rivera (Aladdin), Tony nominee John Tartaglia (Avenue Q), and Syndee Winters (Hamilton).

READ: Broadway Producers Offer $1 Million Challenge Match for Broadway Cares' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund

To request a personalized video, visit Cameo.com.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 Broadway Cares has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

