Lillias White, S. Epatha Merkerson, More Reunite for Billy Porter's While I Yet Live February 6

The virtual reading welcomes the entire original Off-Broadway cast.

The original Off-Broadway cast of Billy Porter's While I Yet Live, including Tony winner Lillias White and Emmy winner S. Epatha Merkerson, reunite February 6 for a digital reading. Also returning are cast members Elain Graham, Sheria Irving, Kevyn Morrow, Larry Powell, and Sharon Washington, along with director Sheryl Kaller.

While I Yet Live debuted at the Duke on 42nd Street as a Primary Stages production in 2014. Porter's semi-autobiographical play follows a young man in Pittsburgh comes of age among a bevy of fascinating and strong-willed women.

The Play-PerView virtual event begins at 7 PM ET. The production will be available on-demand through February 10, with proceeds going to the Actors Fund COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

Up next, Ken Leung (ABC's Lost) will star in a reading of Revenge Porn by Carla Ching February 13. Joining Leung are Tina Huang, Amy Hill, Kahyun Kim, Christopher Larkin, and Roland Ruiz under the direction of Bernardo Cubría. The reading will benefit Ma-Yi Theater Company.

