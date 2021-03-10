Lillias White to Receive Rosie Award During Amas Musical Theatre Virtual Gala

By Andrew Gans
Mar 10, 2021
 
One Day at a Time's Justina Machado will host the evening, featuring performances from four Amas musicals.
Lillias White Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Tony winner Lillias White (The Life, Dreamgirls) will be honored with the Rosie Award—named for Amas Musical Theatre founder Rosetta LeNoire—during the company's 52nd anniversary event, Amas—You Love!: A Heart to Heart Virtual Celebration. One Day at a Time's Justina Machado will host the evening, which will stream May 10 beginning at 6 PM ET.

The gala will include performances from four Amas musicals: 4 Guys Named Jose…and una mujer named María!, Distant Thunder, MĀYĀ, and Hip Hop Cinderella (featuring the Academy Teens). Attendees can also expect an original spoken word piece about Amas founder LeNoire, composed and written by Rona Siddiqui. Casting will be announced at a later date.

The evening also features a script by Jonathan Cerullo, musical direction by Jaime Lozano, and direction by Maria Torres.

“The Rosie Award is given every year to an outstanding individual—or individuals—who are leaders in their fields. Our honoree this year exemplifies the spirit of Rosetta LeNoire, through her stellar work, as well as for being a champion of a diverse and inclusive society. We are very proud to be honoring Lillias White, a cherished member of the Amas family,” says Amas Artistic Producer Donna Trinkoff.

Since 1968, Amas has been developing and producing new American musicals, a pioneer in non-traditional casting and multiculturalism, and a forerunner of theatre arts education for underserved young people.

Honorary Chair for the event is Grammy-winning recording artist and activist Rubén Blades. For ticket information visit AmasMusical.org.

Look Back at Lillias White in The Life on Broadway

Look Back at Lillias White in The Life on Broadway

The Tony winner celebrates her birthday July 21.

6 PHOTOS
Lillias White Carol Rosegg
Judine Richard, Vernel Bagneris, Lillias White, and Katy Grenfell Carol Rosegg
The Cast of The Life Carol Rosegg
Pamela Isaacs and Lillias White Carol Rosegg
Chuck Cooper and Lillias White Carol Rosegg
Lillias White and Pamela Isaacs Carol Rosegg
