Lin-Manuel Miranda Among Co-Chairs of NYC & Company's Hospitality and Tourism Recovery Coalition

The group will work alongside Mayor Bill de Blasio's newly formed Arts, Culture & Tourism Sector Advisory Council.

As the theatre and entertainment industries extend their closures in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the New York City government and affiliated organizations are taking initial steps to explore what a reopening would look like—and a feasible timeline.

The city's marketing and partnership organization, NYC & Company, has formed The Coalition for NYC Hospitality & Tourism Recovery, which will focus on messaging and promotion of the city's restoration campaign once attraction-driven businesses (Broadway included) are able to operate again. Among the five co-chairs—each appointed by NYC & Company Board Chair and Shubert Organization Vice President Charles Flateman—are Hamilton composer Lin-Miranda Miranda, along with the American Museum of Natural History's Ellen Futter, The Studio Museum in Harlem's Thelma Golden, Union Square Hospitality Group's Danny Meyer, and New York Hotel & Motel Trades Council's Peter Ward.

The Coalition will support the work of Mayor Bill de Blasio's newly formed Arts, Culture, and Tourism Sector Advisory Council—which includes Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin, Lincoln Center Chief Communications and Marketing Officer Leah Johnson, and Roundabout Theatre Company Executive Director Julia Levy—as well as Governor Andrew Cuomo's New York Forward initiative.

“From Broadway houses to independent theatres, from marquee attractions to small businesses and restaurants, our beloved five boroughs tell a story unlike any other place in the world,” Miranda said. “Together, we will create a next act for our city. After this intermission, we will be ready to welcome the world back with open arms, so people can fall in love with New York over and over again.”

In the wake of the public health crisis, Miranda's family launched the Raise Up campaign to support the Hispanic Federation’s Emergency Assistance Fund, aimed at those in immigrant communities affected by the pandemic. To provide some relief and entertainment in the age of social distancing, the Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner worked with his Hamilton Education Program to bring #EduHam resources to homes. The filmed presentation of the mega-musical will also arrive on Disney+ this summer.