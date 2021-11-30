Lin-Manuel Miranda and Olga Merediz Among Honorees for Inaugural Celebration of Latino Cinema

The Critics Choice Association's event will be held on December 9 with Glora Estefan and Robin de Jesús among the presenters.

The Critics Choice Association's inaugural Celebration of Latino Cinema will feature a number of Broadway veterans. The event, to be hosted by Cristela Alonzo on December 9, will honor excellence in Latino filmmaking.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Olga Merediz, who starred together in the original Broadway cast of Miranda's In the Heights, are among the honorees; Miranda is part of the creative team behind Netflix’s Vivo, which is being awarded the Film Music Award, and Merediz will receive the Actress Award for her critically acclaimed performance in the film adaptation of In the Heights. Andy Garcia will present Miranda's award and In the Heights film director John M. Chu will present Merediz's. Gloria Estefan, whose life inspired the Broadway musical On Your Feet, is also a part of the creative team being awarded for Vivo, as is In The Heights and Hamilton orchestrator/musical director Alex Lacamoire.

Additionally, West Side Story's Rita Moreno will receive the Icon Award (presented by Gloria Estefan & Emilio Estefan), and Miranda will receive the Visionary Award from presenter Robin de Jesús, who stars in Miranda's tick, tick...BOOM!.

“We are deeply honored to be presenting these awards to such a distinguished group of iconic artists and are thrilled to be celebrating Latino Cinema for this inaugural awards event,” said Critics Choice Association’s Claudia Puig and Clayton Davis, co-programmers of the Celebration of Latino Cinema. “We applaud the Critics Choice Association for showcasing the innumerable contributions of these Latino standout performances.”