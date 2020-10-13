Lin-Manuel Miranda and the Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton to Reunite for Biden Fundraiser

The October 16 event will include a Q&A moderated by director Thomas Kail and a special performance.

The original stars of Hamilton will headline a virtual fundraiser, supporting the Biden Victory Fund, October 16. The 9 PM ET streaming event will be available to those who donate any amount to the presidential campaign.

Among those set to take part are Tony winners Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom, Jr., Daveed Diggs, and Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tony nominees Jonathan Groff, Christopher Jackson, and Phillipa Soo, Okieriete Onaodowan, and Javier Muñoz. Tony-winning director Thomas Kail will moderate a Q&A with the actors, with a special performance to follow.

In the meantime, another Broadway show—Jagged Little Pill—presents a Biden fundraiser of their own October 13, featuring cast members of the musical and singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette.

WATCH: The Broadway Cast of Hamilton Doesn’t Want You to Throw Away Your Shot This Election

The Tony- and Pulitzer-winning musical has roots in a Joe Biden-inclusive administration, as Miranda first performed an early version of the opening number under the title The Hamilton Mixtape at a White House event in 2009. The company also hosted an added performance of the hot ticket to benefit Hillary Clinton's campaign in 2016.