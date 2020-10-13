Lin-Manuel Miranda and the Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton to Reunite for Biden Fundraiser

toggle menu
toggle search form
Broadway News   Lin-Manuel Miranda and the Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton to Reunite for Biden Fundraiser
By Ryan McPhee
Oct 13, 2020
 
The October 16 event will include a Q&A moderated by director Thomas Kail and a special performance.
Jonathan Groff, Okieriete Onaodowan, Jon Rua, Leslie Odom Jr., Phillipa Soo, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Christopher Jackson, and Anthony Ramos
Jonathan Groff, Okieriete Onaodowan, Jon Rua, Leslie Odom Jr., Phillipa Soo, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Christopher Jackson, and Anthony Ramos Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The original stars of Hamilton will headline a virtual fundraiser, supporting the Biden Victory Fund, October 16. The 9 PM ET streaming event will be available to those who donate any amount to the presidential campaign.

Among those set to take part are Tony winners Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom, Jr., Daveed Diggs, and Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tony nominees Jonathan Groff, Christopher Jackson, and Phillipa Soo, Okieriete Onaodowan, and Javier Muñoz. Tony-winning director Thomas Kail will moderate a Q&A with the actors, with a special performance to follow.

In the meantime, another Broadway show—Jagged Little Pillpresents a Biden fundraiser of their own October 13, featuring cast members of the musical and singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette.

WATCH: The Broadway Cast of Hamilton Doesn’t Want You to Throw Away Your Shot This Election

The Tony- and Pulitzer-winning musical has roots in a Joe Biden-inclusive administration, as Miranda first performed an early version of the opening number under the title The Hamilton Mixtape at a White House event in 2009. The company also hosted an added performance of the hot ticket to benefit Hillary Clinton's campaign in 2016.

Shop the Playbill Store for all
Hamilton souvenirs and merchandise
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.