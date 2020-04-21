Lin-Manuel Miranda Announces Virtual School Program, #EduHam at Home

The free digital program encourages teens and their families to create their own theatrical pieces.

Hamilton and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History have launched #EduHam at Home, a free digital program for students and their families to explore the world of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical and America’s founding era. Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda announce the program above.

#EduHam at Home is an extension of the Hamilton Education Program, a classroom initiative that walks through Miranda’s Hamilton creation process and ends with students making and performing their own musical theatre pieces—including on the stage of the international hit production itself before a student matinee. With the COVID-19 pandemic keeping schools closed, the program allows students to be creative theatre artists while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

WATCH: High School Students Take the Hamilton Stage as Part of #EduHam

Students who register will have access to mentorships that will help them create and perform their own narrative in the form of a song, rap, spoken word, or scene. Their pieces can be submitted for consideration upon completion, with 10 performances selected and shared each week on the Hamilton app, social media, and the GLI website.

Additional resources include the primary documents that Miranda used, exclusive Hamilton clips, and interviews with cast and creative team members. #EduHam at Home also provides an American history curriculum, introducing students to the people, events, and documents of the founding era. The program is recommended for students in 6th through 12th grades but open to all.

“Out of everything that has come from Hamilton, I am most proud of #EduHam and of the students who have created their own incredible work from primary sources,” said Miranda. “I’m thrilled that we can make Hamilton learning a family experience, led by the students at home during this unprecedented time.”