Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Ariana DeBose, More Are Part of National Puerto Rican Day Parade TV Special June 14

Joe Torres, David Novarro, and Sunny Hostin host the 90-minute program.

Because of the postponement of the 63rd Annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a TV special airs on the New York-based WABC-TV Channel 7 June 14 at noon ET.

Those taking part include Hamilton and In the Heights Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda, his Hamilton castmate and upcoming In the Heights film star Anthony Ramos, Tony nominee and upcoming West Side Story star Ariana DeBose, Oscar nominee Rosie Pérez, Esaí Morales, Gilberto Santa Rosa, La India, Victor Manuelle, Ivonne Coll, Pedro Capó, and Kany García.

The 90-minute special, hosted by WABC-TV anchors Joe Torres and David Novarro along with The View's Sunny Hostin, will spotlight the Puerto Rican community’s solidarity with Black people around the world by showcasing the traditional dance of Bomba, an Afro-Puerto Rican tradition that represents resistance, survival, celebration, and healing. Bomba originates from the Black slaves who worked on the sugar plantations in 17th century Puerto Rico. Today, Bomba has become an artistic and culturally meaningful form of protest and a symbol of pride.

National Puerto Rican Day Parade programming will also air in the San Francisco Bay area on ABC7/KGO-TV at 2 PM PT, as well as on ABC5 WORA-TV in Puerto Rico at noon ET. It will also be streamed on ABC7NY.com. The stream will also be available on the websites of the ABC-owned television stations in Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston, Raleigh/Durham, and Fresno.



(Updated June 14, 2020)